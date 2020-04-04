Shares of Black Knight F-A Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (BKFS, SQ, WEX, MA, BR)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Black Knight F-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 167.1%. Following is Square Inc with a projected earnings growth of 63.6%. Wex Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 47.1%.

Mastercard Inc-A follows with a projected earnings growth of 37.6%, and Broadridge Finl rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 33.2%.

