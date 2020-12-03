Shares of Black Hills Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Asset Ratio in the Multi-Utilities Industry (BKH, D, CMS, NI, NWE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Black Hills Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.95. Following is Dominion Energy with a a debt to asset ratio of 48.74. Cms Energy Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.50.

Nisource Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 45.10, and Northwestern Cor rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 39.43.

