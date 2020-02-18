Shares of Bj'S Restaurants Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Restaurants Industry (BJRI , DPZ , ARMK , BLMN , TXRH )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) ranks first with a gain of 2.46%; Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ ) ranks second with a gain of 1.95%; and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.94%.

Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN ) follows with a gain of 1.46% and Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.10%.

