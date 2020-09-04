Shares of Biotelemetry Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (BEAT, PINC, LHCG, ARA, MD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,765.3%. Premier Inc-Cl A is next with a sales growth of 2,512.3%. Lhc Group Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,719.1%.

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. follows with a sales growth of 1,053.1%, and Mednax Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 864.4%.

