Shares of Biotelemetry Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (BEAT, PINC, LHCG, MD, LH)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,765.3%. Following is Premier Inc-Cl A with a sales growth of 2,512.3%. Lhc Group Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,719.1%.
Mednax Inc follows with a sales growth of 864.4%, and Laboratory Cp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 829.3%.
shares of Lhc Group Inc have risen 19.0%.
