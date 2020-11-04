Shares of Biotelemetry Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Health Care Services Industry (BEAT, LHCG, CCRN, CHE, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 192.7%. Following is Lhc Group Inc with a EBITDA growth of 171.5%. Cross Country He ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 137.1%.

Chemed Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 89.1%, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 69.1%.

