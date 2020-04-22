Shares of Biogen Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (BIIB)

Biogen Inc's stock is down 10.8% to $293.40 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 3.0 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Biogen Inc have traded between a low of $215.78 and a high of $350.24 and are now at $301.36, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.