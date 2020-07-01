Shares of Biglari Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Restaurants Industry (BH, CMG, CBRL, RRGB, DPZ)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.46. Following is Chipotle Mexican with a FCF per share of $8.79. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $8.75.
Red Robin Gourme follows with a FCF per share of $5.67, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.42.
