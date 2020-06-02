Shares of Biglari Holdings Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Restaurants Industry (BH, WEN, DNKN, ARMK, WING)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.0. Following is Wendy'S Co/The with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.3. Dunkin' Brands G ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3.

Aramark follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2, and Wingstop Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5.

