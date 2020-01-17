Shares of Big Lots Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, TGT, DLTR, OLLI, DG)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 10.6%. Target Corp is next with a projected earnings growth of 11.7%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 16.3%.

Ollie'S Bargain follows with a projected earnings growth of 33.8%, and Dollar General C rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 35.2%.

