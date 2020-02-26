Shares of Big Lots Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.76. Following is Dollar Tree Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.80. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.62.

Dollar General C follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.04, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.20.

