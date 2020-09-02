Shares of Big Lots Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG, TGT, DLTR, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Target Corp is next with a EBITDA growth of -0.7%. Dollar Tree Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 8.8%.

Dollar General C follows with a EBITDA growth of 17.0%, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 33.2%.

