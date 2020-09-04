Shares of Big Lots Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (BIG)

Shares of Big Lots Inc are trading down -28.5% to $20.26 today on above average volume. Approximately 3.0 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Big Lots Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.53 and a 52-week low of $10.13 and are now trading 56% above that low price at $15.77 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 3.63% lower over the past week, respectively.