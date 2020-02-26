Shares of Bgc Partners-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (BGCP, GCAP, COWN, VIRT, LAZ)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Bgc Partners-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.77. Gain Capital Hol is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.91. Cowen Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.75.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.21, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.34.

