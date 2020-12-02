Shares of B&G Foods Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BGS , HAIN , K , KHC , TSN )

Below are the top five companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS ) ranks first with a gain of 1.88%; Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN ) ranks second with a gain of 1.77%; and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K ) ranks third with a gain of 1.42%.

Kraft Heinz Co/T (NASDAQ:KHC ) follows with a gain of 1.08% and Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for B&G Foods Inc and will alert subscribers who have BGS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.