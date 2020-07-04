Shares of Berry Global Gro Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BERY, GEF, ATR, BLL, SLGN)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Berry Global Gro ranks highest with a FCF per share of $5.53. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a FCF per share of $4.16. Aptargroup Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.69.

Ball Corp follows with a FCF per share of $2.63, and Silgan Holdings rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.95.

