Shares of Bemis Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (BMS, UFPT, GPK, WRK, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest sales growth.
Bemis Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 104.4%. Following is Ufp Technologies with a sales growth of 117.1%. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.7%.
Westrock Co follows with a sales growth of 485.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 530.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.72. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
