MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Bemis Co Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Paper Packaging Industry (BMS, UFPT, GPK, WRK, SON)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:19am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest sales growth.

Bemis Co ranks lowest with a sales growth of 104.4%. Following is Ufp Technologies with a sales growth of 117.1%. Graphic Packagin ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 245.7%.

Westrock Co follows with a sales growth of 485.4%, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 530.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sonoco Products on January 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $59.72. Since that call, shares of Sonoco Products have fallen 29.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth bemis co ufp technologies graphic packagin westrock co sonoco products

Ticker(s): BMS UFPT GPK WRK SON

Contact Shiri Gupta