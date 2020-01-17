Shares of Belmond Ltd-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, RLH, CCL, NCLH, H)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.34. Following is Red Lion Hotels with a a price to book ratio of 0.50. Carnival Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.51.

Norwegian Cruise follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.34, and Hyatt Hotels-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.43.

