Shares of Belmond Ltd-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, CCL, NCLH, RCL, VAC)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.51. Carnival Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.76. Norwegian Cruise ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.31.

Royal Caribbean follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.82, and Marriott Vacatio rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.31.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marriott Vacatio on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $108.34. Since that recommendation, shares of Marriott Vacatio have risen 14.9%. We continue to monitor Marriott Vacatio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.