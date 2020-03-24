Shares of Belmond Ltd-A Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, H, HLT, CHH, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.9%. Hyatt Hotels-A is next with a an earnings yield of 2.9%. Hilton Worldwide ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.

Choice Hotels follows with a an earnings yield of 4.9%, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.4%.

