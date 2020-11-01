Shares of Belmond Ltd-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, MAR, VAC, HLT, CHH)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 147.7%. Following is Marriott Intl-A with a EBITDA growth of 43.6%. Marriott Vacatio ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.8%.

Hilton Worldwide follows with a EBITDA growth of 31.6%, and Choice Hotels rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 28.9%.

