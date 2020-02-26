Shares of Belden Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, BELFB, VSH, GLW, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Belden Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.68. Following is Bel Fuse Inc-B with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.48. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.66.

Corning Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.11, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.61.

