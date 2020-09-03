Shares of Belden Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC , GLW , AVX , KN , APH )

We looked at the Electronic Components industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC ) ranks first with a gain of 3.81%; Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW ) ranks second with a gain of 1.14%; and Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX ) ranks third with a loss of 0.14%.

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN ) follows with a loss of 0.31% and Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.92%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Belden Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Belden Inc in search of a potential trend change.