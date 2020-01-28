Shares of Belden Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Electronic Components Industry (BDC, ROG, KN, VSH, GLW)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Belden Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.8. Rogers Corp is next with a a beta of 1.4. Knowles Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.4.
Vishay Intertech follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.2.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Vishay Intertech on October 16th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $18.38. Since that recommendation, shares of Vishay Intertech have risen 18.7%. We continue to monitor Vishay Intertech for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta belden inc rogers corp knowles corp vishay intertech corning inc