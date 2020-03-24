Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, BDC, VSH, KN, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.19. Belden Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.52. Vishay Intertech ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.69.

Knowles Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.36, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $17.98. Since that call, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have fallen 57.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.