Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, AVX, BDC, KN, VSH)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.43. Avx Corp is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.53. Belden Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.69.

Knowles Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.70, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bel Fuse Inc-B and will alert subscribers who have BELFB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.