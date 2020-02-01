Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, DLB, IIVI, ROG, KN)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 55.4%. Following is Dolby Laborato-A with a future earnings growth of 29.5%. Ii-Vi Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 28.5%.

Rogers Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 18.6%, and Knowles Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.8%.

