Shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B Rank the Highest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Electronic Components Industry (BELFB, LFUS, BDC, VSH, GLW)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Bel Fuse Inc-B ranks highest with a EPS growth of 15,000.0%. Littelfuse Inc is next with a EPS growth of 3,574.9%. Belden Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 3,194.6%.

Vishay Intertech follows with a EPS growth of 2,362.6%, and Corning Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,038.2%.

