Shares of Bed Bath &Beyond Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (BBBY)

The price of Bed Bath &Beyond shares has slipped to $11.26 (a 24.1% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 16.2 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 7.1 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bed Bath &Beyond and will alert subscribers who have BBBY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Bed Bath &Beyond share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.57 and a 52-week low of $7.31 and are now trading 103% above that low price at $14.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.