Shares of Beazer Homes Usa Rank the Highest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, CAA, LEN, NWHM, KBH)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 239.6%. Calatlantic Grou is next with a future earnings growth of 41.6%. Lennar Corp-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 34.6%.

New Home Co Inc/ follows with a future earnings growth of 25.9%, and Kb Home rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 24.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Calatlantic Grou on February 1st, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.17. Since that call, shares of Calatlantic Grou have fallen 5.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.