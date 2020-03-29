Shares of Beazer Homes Usa Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (BZH, IBP, NWHM, KBH, MHO)
Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Beazer Homes Usa ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.5. Installed Buildi is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.9. New Home Co Inc/ ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7.
Kb Home follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 120.7, and M/I Homes Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.8.
