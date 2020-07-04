Shares of Beazer Homes Usa Are Down on Strong Volume (BZH)

Beazer Homes Usa's stock is down 8.8% to $4.79 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 667,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 624,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Beazer Homes Usa. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Beazer Homes Usa in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Beazer Homes Usa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.39 and a high of $17.23 and are now at $5.25, 20% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.