Shares of Bassett Furn Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Home Furnishings Industry (BSET, ETH, FLXS, LZB, HOFT)

Written on Sat, 03/14/2020 - 5:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Bassett Furn ranks lowest with a ROE of 779.5%. Following is Ethan Allen with a ROE of 911.9%. Flexsteel Inds ranks third lowest with a ROE of 920.9%.

La-Z-Boy Inc follows with a ROE of 1,280.4%, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,336.5%.

