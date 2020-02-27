Shares of Ball Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, ATR, MYE, SLGN, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%. Aptargroup Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.5%. Myers Inds Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.1%.

Silgan Holdings follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%.

