Shares of Ball Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (BLL, ATR, SLGN, MYE, CCK)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Ball Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%. Aptargroup Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 8.3%.

Myers Inds Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.3%, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 10.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Crown Holdings I on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $71.76. Since that call, shares of Crown Holdings I have fallen 39.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.