Shares of Balchem Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (BCPC, ECL, SHW, KWR, RPM)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Balchem Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 32.90. Following is Ecolab Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.17. Sherwin-Williams ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 26.14.

Quaker Chemical follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.61, and Rpm Intl Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.64.

