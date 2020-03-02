Shares of Axalta Coating S Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (AXTA , ALB , RPM , FOE , ECL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Axalta Coating S (NYSE:AXTA ) ranks first with a gain of 0.88%; Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB ) ranks second with a loss of 0.62%; and Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.72%.

Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE ) follows with a loss of 1.65% and Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.69%.

