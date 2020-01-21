Shares of Avista Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (AVA , SRE , ED , NI , AEE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) ranks first with a gain of 1.40%; Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.30%; and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks third with a gain of 1.20%.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) follows with a gain of 0.69% and Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.68%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ameren Corp on December 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $76.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Ameren Corp have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Ameren Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.