Shares of Autozone Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Automotive Retail Industry (AZO , MUSA , ORLY , PAG , AAP )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Automotive Retail industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO ) ranks first with a gain of 2.96%; Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA ) ranks second with a gain of 2.25%; and O'Reilly Automot (:ORLY ) ranks third with a gain of 1.87%.

Penske Automotiv (NYSE:PAG ) follows with a gain of 1.33% and Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.78%.

