Shares of Autonation Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (AN)

Autonation Inc's stock is down -8.7% to $47.54 on heavy trading volume. About 640,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 591,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Autonation Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.83 and a high of $53.19 and are now at $43.73, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.