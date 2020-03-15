Shares of Autodesk Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Application Software Industry (ADSK, TNAV, MODN, GLUU, DMRC)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Autodesk Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -9,706.3%. Following is Telenav Inc with a ROE of -8,483.9%. Model N Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -6,065.4%.
Glu Mobile Inc follows with a ROE of -4,357.7%, and Digimarc Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -3,834.9%.
