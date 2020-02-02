Shares of Atrion Corp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ATRI, HAE, ICUI, XRAY, COO)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Atrion Corp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Haemonetics Corp is next with a a beta of 0.8. Icu Medical ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Cooper Cos Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cooper Cos Inc on November 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $304.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Cooper Cos Inc have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor Cooper Cos Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.