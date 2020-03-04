Shares of Atrion Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ATRI, ICUI, COO, ALR, WST)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Atrion Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $79.72. Icu Medical is next with a sales per share of $70.64. Cooper Cos Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.39.

Alere Inc follows with a sales per share of $26.70, and West Pharmaceut rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $21.97.

