Shares of Atrion Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry (ATRI, COO, UTMD, ICUI, ALGN)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:12am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Atrion Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $20.24. Following is Cooper Cos Inc with a FCF per share of $9.54. Utah Medical Pro ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.12.

Icu Medical follows with a FCF per share of $4.08, and Align Technology rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.03.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Align Technology. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Align Technology in search of a potential trend change.

