Shares of Atricure Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ATRC , BSX , SYK , DHR , ABT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.11%; Boston Scientifc (NYSE:BSX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.50%; and Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.29%.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR ) follows with a gain of 0.96% and Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.82%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atricure Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Atricure Inc have risen 41.6%. We continue to monitor Atricure Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.