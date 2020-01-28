Shares of Atricure Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (ATRC , DXCM , NUVA , ZBH , HOLX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC ) ranks first with a gain of 1.01%; Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.65%; and Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH ) follows with a gain of 0.14% and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) rounds out the top five trading unchanged.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dexcom on October 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $159.90. Since that recommendation, shares of Dexcom have risen 46.3%. We continue to monitor Dexcom for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.