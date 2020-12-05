Shares of Atricure Inc Down on Above Average Volume, Moving Against Trend (ATRC)

Shares of Atricure Inc are trading down -3.5% to $47.65 today on above average volume. About 1.3 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 490,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Atricure Inc have traded between a low of $22.57 and a high of $46.08 and are now at $46.03, which is 104% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.