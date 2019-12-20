Shares of Atlas Air Worldw Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, FDX, UPS, CHRW, HUBG)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 10.68. Fedex Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 10.92. United Parcel-B ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.98.

Ch Robinson follows with a a P/E ratio of 22.22, and Hub Group-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 24.69.

