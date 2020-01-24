Shares of Atlas Air Worldw Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, FDX, ECHO, RLGT, UPS)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.03. Fedex Corp is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.86. Echo Global Logi ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.37.

Radiant Logistic follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.74, and United Parcel-B rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.85.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for United Parcel-B and will alert subscribers who have UPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.