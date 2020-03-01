Shares of Athenahealth Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry (ATHN, CPSI, OMCL, CERN, MDRX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Athenahealth Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $31.60. Following is Computer Program with a sales per share of $21.10. Omnicell Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $19.73.

Cerner Corp follows with a sales per share of $15.60, and Allscripts Healt rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $10.56.

